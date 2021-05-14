//Turner Center Music in the Art Park to feature The Remedy

Share with friends











Release:

Turner Center Continues Music in the Art Park Summer Concert Series

The Turner Center for the Arts will host The Remedy, featuring Chip Tanner and Bill Vendemo, for a Music in the Park Summer Concert, on Friday, May 14, from 7-9 p.m., in the Art Park located at 605 N. Patterson Street.

Sponsored by Bubba Highsmith/State Farm, The Remedy performs a great variety of all-time favorite classics and a little bit of country in true Remedy style.

Community members are invited to bring their picnics, blankets or chairs, kids and pets to this free community concert, relax in the park and enjoy the music. King of R&B Soul Street Food and The Pour House Mobile will be on site for the event.

The Music in the Park concerts takes place on the second Friday of every month, March through November, from 7-9 p.m., and features local favorite musicians. Since the concerts are sponsored by local businesses, the events are free to the public.

For more information about attending the concert series or sponsoring one of the future concert events, contact the Turner Center at 229-247-2787 or visit turnercenter.org. Patrons who need special assistance may contact the Center to make arrangements.