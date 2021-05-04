//Student builds sensory boards for PGE special needs classes

Share with friends











Release:

Sensory Boards at PGE

When former Pine Grove Elementary (PGE) student Cole McNeal was in the second grade, he became a cub scout. The current eighth-grader at Pine Grove Middle (PGM) has been participating in the Boy Scout program ever since. The program has taught him many lessons including what he can contribute, what he still has to learn, and how much he loves the outdoors! He admires the words of Baden Powell the scouts’ founder who states, “The most worthwhile thing is to try to put happiness into the lives of others.”

Two years ago, Jessica Land, a former paraprofessional at PGE mentioned the need for sensory boards to be used in the special education classes. After hearing of the need, Cole submitted the project for approval to earn the rank of Eagle Scout. Once the proposal was approved Cole, his troop, and friends began the process of building the sensory boards. Doorknobs, latches, wheels, light switches, and telephones were incorporated to spark students’ interests. Cole built a large sensory board that will be used in the sensory room for all life skills classes. Each of the life skills classes and pre-k special education class received a small sensory board for their students. These boards help the students to develop their fine motor skills and work on their cognitive development while having fun. The students absolutely love them!

Cole is one of the youngest scouts to attain the honor of Eagle Scout in his troop. Pine Grove Elementary is proud of the development of this former student. He has certainly taken the Boy Scout motto to heart and brought happiness into the lives of some PGE students and teachers.