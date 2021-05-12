//SGMC earns the ADA Education Certification

Share with friends











Release:

SGMC Diabetes Education Service Merits ADA Recognition

The SGMC Diabetes Management Center recently received the American Diabetes Association Education Recognition Certificate for its quality diabetes self-management education and support (DSMES) service. DMC has maintained this recognition since 1990.

The Diabetes Self-Management Education Program provides education to children, adults and seniors with diabetes living in South Georgia and North Florida. The goal of the program is to provide individuals with diabetes the knowledge and skills they need to manage the disease and live healthier lives. It is a valuable resource for patients with diabetes and for area physicians as well.

The certificate is awarded for four years and assures that educational services meet national standards developed and tested under the auspices of the National Diabetes Advisory Board. DSMES services apply for recognition voluntarily. Services that achieve Recognition status have a staff of knowledgeable health professionals who can provide participants with comprehensive information about diabetes management.

“Not only does the process gives us national standards by which to measure the quality of our services, it also assures our patients that they’re receiving a high-quality service,” said Dawn Taylor, SGMC DMC Program Director. SGMC DMC has five Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialists. “Education can be difficult and especially challenging during a pandemic but our educators have been outstanding,” she shared.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 2020 National Diabetes Statistic Report there are 34.2 million people in the United States living with diabetes. Each day more than 3,900 people are diagnosed with diabetes.

Many will first learn that they have diabetes when they are treated for one of its life-threatening complications – heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, blindness, nerve disease, and amputation.

DMC is a multi-disciplinary program that provides evaluation, treatment and education of diabetes and diabetes related conditions including Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes and Gestational Diabetes.

The team at DMC consists of affiliated endocrinologist Dr. Jennifer Lawrence, physician assistant, nurse practitioner, certified diabetes care and education specialists, registered nurses, and a registered dietitian.

The team provides diabetes management evaluation, treatment and education on a non-emergency, outpatient setting.

For more information on SGMC’s DMC visit sgmc.org or call 229-433-7200.