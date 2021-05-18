//‘Places in Peril’ nominees sought by the Georgia Trust

Share with friends











Release:

Georgia Trust Seeks Nominations for 2022 ‘Places in Peril’

ATLANTA, May 18, 2021—The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation is seeking nominations for its 2022 list of Places in Peril, an annual list of the state’s 10 most endangered historic places. The list is designed to raise awareness about Georgia’s significant historic, archaeological and cultural resources, including buildings, structures, districts, archaeological sites and cultural landscapes, that are threatened by demolition, neglect, lack of maintenance, inappropriate development or insensitive public policy.

The submission deadline is Friday, June 18; the list will be announced in November.

Criteria

Historic properties are selected for listing based on several criteria:

Sites must be listed or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places or the Georgia Register of Historic Places.

Sites must be subject to a serious threat to their existence or historical, architectural and/or archaeological integrity.

There must be a demonstrable level of community commitment and support for the preservation of listed sites.

How to Nominate a Site

Please visit GeorgiaTrust.org for a nomination form. Additional information about past ‘Places in Peril’ sites can also be found on our website. Nominations must be postmarked or e-mailed no later than Friday, June 18.

Sites on previous years’ lists include: Fountain Hall (Atlanta), the most prominent building on the original campus of Atlanta University, was awarded more than $1 million in grants for rehabilitation; Historic Griffin City Hall (Spalding County) was fully rehabilitated and received top honors at the Georgia Trust Preservation Awards in 2020; the Sandersville School (Washington County) received grants from the Watson-Brown Junior Board and the Fox Theatre Institute to help fund its rehabilitation; the Fairview School (Cave Spring), one of the last remaining school buildings constructed for African American children, was fully rehabilitated and received a Preservation Award from the Georgia Trust; and the Central State Hospital Depot (Milledgeville) and Lexington Beth-Salem Church (Lexington) were recent recipients of the Trust’s Callahan Incentive Grant, which will go towards both buildings’ rehabilitation.

About the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation

Founded in 1973, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation works for the preservation and revitalization of Georgia’s diverse historic resources and advocates their appreciation, protection and use.

As one of the country’s leading statewide, nonprofit preservation organizations, the Trust generates community revitalization by finding buyers for endangered properties acquired by its Revolving Fund and raises awareness of other endangered historic resources through an annual listing of Georgia’s Places in Peril. The Trust honors preservation projects and individuals with its annual Preservation Awards and recognizes students and professionals with the Neel Reid Prize and Liz Lyon Fellowship. The Trust offers a variety of educational programs for adults and children, provides technical assistance to property owners and historic communities, advocates for funding, tax incentives and other laws aiding preservation efforts, and manages two house museums in Atlanta (Rhodes Hall) and Macon (Hay House). To learn more, visit www.georgiatrust.org.