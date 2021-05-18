//LMS student inspired by graduating LHS senior

Share with friends











Release:

LHS Senior Inspires Middle School Student

Jordan Gonzalez, a Lowndes High School (LHS) Senior, Class of 2021, started out as an English learner at Westside Elementary School in kindergarten. He will soon graduate with honors from LHS. Jordan wanted to celebrate his accomplishments by encouraging a student at Lowndes Middle School. Victor received a bookbag full of surprises and an encouraging letter from Jordan. After Jordan’s visit during the annual Senior Walk, Victor said, “I want to graduate from high school too!”

On May 13, Lowndes High School seniors participated in Senior Walk. This is a very popular event where graduating seniors dress in graduation attire and visit the elementary and middle school they attend when younger. The seniors are cheered for and greeted by younger students, former teachers, staff members, and administrators. Senior Walk is an inspiring and uplifting time for all!