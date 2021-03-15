//Turner Center names Webb Art Education Administrator

Share with friends











Harlee Webb Joins Turner Center Staff as Full Time Art Educator

Harlee Webb was promoted to the full-time position of Art Education Administrator for the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, effective February 2021.

Webb began her career at the Turner Center as a part-time employee, while she was an art student at the Valdosta State University. Webb received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Art Education degree from Valdosta State University in December 2020. In her new position at the Turner Center, Webb is responsible for overseeing the Center’s Art Education Program, all classes, and all art outreach for the community.

“Harlee passionately seeks and utilizes a myriad of resources to serve our community with the arts,” said Turner Center Executive Director Sementha Mathews. “Her excitement is contagious. As our campus grows, we look forward to Harlee’s ability to grow the Art Education Program and increase our reach across the populations we serve.”

Webb can be reached by email at hwebb@turnercenter.org or by calling 229.247.2487.