//SJCS places 2nd in Regional Reading Bowl

Release:

Valdosta, GA – St. John the Evangelist Catholic School (SJCS) recently participated in a regional reading bowl, demonstrating their knowledge of selected books. Led by Coach Kippy Tift, the reading bowl team earned 2nd place in the virtual Helen Ruffin Regional Reading Bowl on Saturday, February 20. The only team participating in the Bowl from Lowndes County, the SJCS reading bowl team was one of 8 teams competing in the virtual event this year.

About Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School, located at 800 Gornto Road in Valdosta, Georgia, provides students Pre-K 2 – 8th grade with the highest quality education in a Christian setting. The school offers electives including Spanish, music, band, art and computers as well as religion in addition to extracurricular activities like basketball, volleyball, cross country and student council. For more information, call the school at (229) 244-2556 or visit sjcsvaldosta.org.