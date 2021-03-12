//Reminder to change smoke alarm batteries with clocks

Share with friends











ATLANTA – Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King urges all Georgians to change their clocks and their smoke alarm batteries this weekend to mark the beginning of Daylight Savings Time.

“Smoke alarms save numerous lives each year by alerting you when there might be a fire in your home, apartment, or office building,” said Commissioner King. “Fire safety experts advise that smoke alarm batteries be changed twice per year, so a good rule of thumb is to change your batteries at the beginning and end of Daylight Savings Time.”

Properly functioning smoke alarms can make the difference between life and death. Last year alone, 77 out of 81 fatal residential fires could have been prevented with a working smoke alarm.

Commissioner King also encourages Georgians to test and clean dust from their smoke alarms monthly and to practice an escape plan in case their home is ever impacted by a fire. More information on fire safety can be obtained from our office, the U.S. Fire Administration, Ready, the American Red Cross, or your local fire station.

Daylight Savings Time begins this Sunday, March 14, at 2:00 a.m., when all clocks will jump ahead one hour.