//Path2College announces Pre-K college savings sweepstakes

Release:

Families Can Enter for a Chance to Win a Contribution to Pre-K Students’ College Savings

ATLANTA—For the fourth year, the Path2College 529 Plan and the Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) have partnered to award four Georgia Pre-K students with money for college through the state’s Path from Pre-K to College Sweepstakes. One child from Metro Atlanta, Southeast, North and South Georgia will win a $1,529 contribution to a Path2College 529 Plan. The winner’s Pre-K will also win $529.

“The key to preparing for the future is knowing what tools you have available to help you achieve your goals. We work hard to make sure every Georgia family with a young child knows about our state’s college savings plan,” said Georgia Student Finance Commission President Lynne Riley. “This sweepstakes helps us connect with families, and four lucky students will get a head start on their college savings!”

Parents, legal guardians or grandparents with children enrolled in one of Georgia’s Pre-K Programs for the 2020-2021 school year may submit entries online at www.path2college529.com/PreK. One child in each of the four regions (Metro Atlanta, Southeast, North and South Georgia) will be randomly selected to win.

“Once again, I am excited to encourage families of children enrolled in Georgia’s Pre-K Program to enter the sweepstakes sponsored by the Path2College 529 Plan,” said DECAL Commissioner Amy M. Jacobs. “Pre-K is just the beginning of a child’s formal education, the beginning of a journey that will lead to his or her future job, career, and dreams. The winners of the sweepstakes can use the funds to begin…or add to…savings to help ensure that those dreams come true.”

Past winners of the Pre-K sweepstakes include: Adrienne Kinsey and Wheeler County Elementary in Alamo, Addison Cooper and KIDazzle-Little Flyers CDC in College Park, Peyton Dias of Fitzgerald and Ben Hill, Miriam Griffin of Bremen and the University of West Georgia, Madilynn House and Greenbrier Preschool in Evans, Alexander Francis and Hahira Elementary School in Hahira, Logan Castine and Inverness Child Development Center in McDonough, Tommy Johnson and Charles Ellis Montessori Academy in Savannah, Harper Johnson and Soulshine Decatur in Atlanta, Blakely Gasser and Eagle Ridge Academy in Columbus, Sarah Porter and Mattie Lively Elementary in Statesboro and Gracie Dietrich and Statham Elementary School in Statham.

For more information about the Path2College 529 Plan or to open a college savings account, please visit www.Path2College529.com or call (877) 424-4377.

To learn more about the Path2College 529 Plan, its investment objectives, tax benefits, risks, and costs please see the Plan Description at path2college529.com. Read it carefully. Investments in the Plan are neither insured nor guaranteed and there is the risk of investment loss. Check with your home state to learn if it offers tax or other benefits such as financial aid, scholarship funds or protection from creditors only available for investing in its own 529 plan. Consult your legal or tax professional for tax advice. If the funds aren’t used for qualified higher education expenses, a 10% penalty tax on earnings (as well as federal and state income taxes) may apply.

TIAA-CREF Individual & Institutional Services, LLC, Member FINRA, distributor and underwriter for Georgia’s Path2College 529 Plan.