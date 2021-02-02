//TCSG receives $4.85 Million grant from US Department of Labor

Share with friends











Release:

U.S. Department Of Labor Awards TCSG $4.85 Million in Strengthening Community College Training Grants

ATLANTA, GA—The U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) announced the award of $4.85 million to a consortium of Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) colleges to help meet labor market demands for a skilled workforce. The “Strengthening Community Colleges Training Grants” aim to address the skill development needs of employers and to support workers in gaining skills and transition quickly from unemployment to employment. The grants also build the capacity of community and technical colleges to address challenges associated with the Coronavirus pandemic, such as expanding online and technology-enabled learning.

“One of the Peach State’s greatest economic strengths is our workforce,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “As we continue to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19, it is critical that we build on that strength to ensure Georgians are able to find work and opportunity in the days ahead. Our economic development team continues to announce projects in every region of the state, and these grants will help our technical colleges ensure businesses find a team of skilled, hardworking Georgians ready to meet their needs no matter where they locate.”

Savannah Technical College has been selected as the grantee for the award. The College will take the lead working with other TCSG colleges to build systems that will significantly upgrade online learning environments, streamline curriculum, expand credentialing and integrate augmented virtual reality learning experiences.

Georgia’s grant recipients are a consortium of technical colleges that are undertaking capacity building and systems change at the state level. The consortium will work with workforce development partners and employer partners to train a broad spectrum of workers, including dislocated workers, incumbent workers, and new entrants to the workforce. The industries of focus in Georgia are healthcare, information technology, and manufacturing.

“As Georgia recovers from the impact of the Coronavirus, our technical colleges play a vital role in training the workforce that business and industry needs,” said TCSG Commissioner, Greg Dozier. “We are extremely grateful for this grant provided by The U.S. Department of Labor as it will provide us with the resources necessary to get more people skilled with industry-recognized credentials and back to work in some of Georgia’s leading sectors.”

TCSG’s consortium partners are as follows:

Athens Technical College

Central Georgia Technical College

Coastal Pines Technical College

Columbus Technical College

Georgia Northwestern Technical College

Georgia Piedmont Technical College

Gwinnett Technical College

Lanier Technical College

Ogeechee Technical College

Savannah Technical College

Southern Regional Technical College

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College