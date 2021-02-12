//SJCS releases Honor Roll students list

Share with friends











Release:

St. John Catholic School Announces 2nd Quarter Honor Roll

Valdosta, GA –

3rd Grade “A” Honor Roll: Emma C., Marin Moore

3rd Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Bailey Hamilton, Abram Hogan, Toa Wortman-Paredes

4th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Christopher Bravo, Jebran Gladwin, Aryan Kuman, Parker Staton

4th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Miriam Dennis, Cole Hamilton, Erin McClellan, Halle Meisenzahl, Adrianna Mira

5th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Will C., Christopher Wallace

5th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Andrea Boatright, Valeria Luna-Bautista, William Meisenzahl, Kelog Pufong, Dani Sanchez

6th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Souad Dennis, Caleb Smith, Alexandra Wallace

6th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Samuel Nelson

7th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Randa Gladwin, Lucy Kumpel, Gabriel Morris

8th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Chandler Monetti, Ray Moody, Ava Thomas, Patrick Wallace

8th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: David Boatright, Eddie Bravo, Henry Hamilton, Gavin Zimmerman

About Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School, located at 800 Gornto Road in Valdosta, Georgia, provides students Pre-K 2 – 8th grade with the highest quality education in a Christian setting. The school offers electives including Spanish, music, band, art and computers as well as religion in addition to extracurricular activities like basketball, volleyball, cross country and student council. For more information, call the school at (229) 244-2556 or visit sjcsvaldosta.org.