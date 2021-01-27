//CPCHS host winter graduation ceremony

Share with friends











Coastal Plains Charter High School (CPCHS) recently held its Winter graduation ceremony, and Site Directors, Kip McLeod and Jeff Shealey, are proud of the 2020 high school graduates. Since the opening of the charter high school in 2017, 85 graduates have completed requirements to earn their high school diploma, and these students have celebrated their accomplishments in one of seven CPCHS graduation ceremonies.

CPCHS is a public charter high school for students in grades 9-12. Coastal Plains High Schools offer students an opportunity to earn a Georgia high school diploma in a non-traditional setting where students work at their own pace, utilizing technology-based curriculum with teacher support. The teachers and staff are dedicated to helping students realize their true potential by earning a diploma and preparing them for college and/or a career. Students enroll at Coastal Plains for a variety of reasons. Sometimes a traditional day school is just not a good fit. The flexibility CPCHS offers is the support many need in order to move to the next chapter in their lives. Some students are behind academically and need a way to catch up; some need to work during the day to help support their families; and some may have children and need a flexible schedule to manage parenting responsibilities.

CPCHS students are required to complete 24 core academic credits rather than the 28 academic and elective credits required at traditional high schools. Students over 16 years of age may work on coursework from home, but ALL students must test at the site. Students who are under 16 must attend class two hours each night; however, any student who needs additional assistance may attend more often and work with certified teachers in any area.

Individuals who want to enroll must be between the ages of 14-20 and have attempted the ninth grade. Students/parents can go to www.coastalplainscharter.org to fill out a pre-registration survey to start the process of enrollment. CPCHS meets inside the Parker Mathis Performance Center, which is located at 1500 Lankford Drive in Valdosta, on Mondays through Thursdays from 4pm-9pm. For questions call 229-316-8590.