//Research discovers top 5 popular video games in Georgia

ATLANTA – New research shows the top 5 popular video games in Georgia with Minecraft taking top spot.

New research has discovered the top 5 most popular video games in Georgia, with Minecraft taking the top spot.

Experts at Play Minesweeper analyzed the number of average monthly Google searches in each state for different video games, including terms such as ‘X cheats’ ‘buy X’ ‘X walkthrough’. The search volume for each term combined with the video game were added together to discover the total average monthly searches in each state.

Rank Video Game Total Search Volume 1 Minecraft 67,616 2 God of War 38,332 3 Elden Ring 28,415 4 God of War: Ragnarok 25,413 5 Resident Evil 4 21,042



#1. Minecraft

Despite being first made public in 2009, Minecraft was fully released in 2011 and remains popular over a decade later, with a total search volume of 67,616. Building castles and cities, creating custom weapons, and adventuring with other players are just some of the many elements of the game – and it’s compatible with a range of devices and consoles, including Xbox Series X, PC, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

#2. God of War

God of War, which gained a total search volume of 38,332, was initially released in 2005 for PlayStation 2, with ten more games being released since – and despite once being exclusive to PlayStation, the God of War franchise is now available to play on Xbox Series X. The story follows a Spartan Warrior called Kratos, who serves the Olympian Gods and is faced with killing Ares, the God of War, where he encounters enemies and puzzles along the way.

#3. Elden Ring

After being released only recently in February 2022, Elden Ring received a total search volume of 28,415. A game of multiple narratives, Elden Ring consists of war, rebellion, and conquest in a role-playing adventure where the player faces challenging tasks upon exploring a kingdom of castles, dungeons, and monsters.

#4. God of War: Ragnarok

God of War: Ragnarok, the franchise’s latest game, gained a total search volume of 25,413. The story follows Kratos, this time with his son Atreus, as they prevent the war by travelling the nine realms – not to mention, the game very much focuses on the pair’s relationship. Upon reaching the end of the game, there’s also a post-game chapter where you can explore the different realms.

#5. Resident Evil 4

While the original Resident Evil 4 was released in 2005, the game was remade and released in March this year with modernized gameplay, detailed graphics, and a reimagined storyline, taking a total search volume of 21,042. Players control Leon S. Kennedy, who faces the challenge of rescuing the president’s daughter after being kidnapped by a cult – while on the mission, Leon must fight enemies who are victims of the Las Plagas parasite.

A spokesperson from Play Minesweeper has commented: “It’s fascinating to see the variety of games that make the top 5, from games as old as God of War from 2005 to new releases like Elden Ring, which is less than two years old – it goes to show that features like high-quality graphics aren’t always essential.”

“It will be interesting to see how the most popular video games will change in the future with new releases and whether these will replace the older games in the ranking.”

This information was provided by Play Minesweeper, the online resource offering various levels to play the classic Minesweeper game.