//Georgia vehicles most likely to have serious accident

Share with friends

ATLANTA – A new study conducted by personal injury lawyers found the most likely vehicles to get into a serious accident in Georgia.

Release:

4-Door Sedan come in first with 30.12% of fatal crashes from 2017 to 2021.

Light Pickup are second, with 17.54% of crashes.

Compact Utility are third.

4-Door Sedan is the vehicle body type most likely to get into a severe crash in Georgia, according to a new study conducted by personal injury lawyers Bader Scott.

By analyzing fatal crash data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the experts calculated and ranked the body types of the cars involved in the most serious accidents from 2017 to 2021.

4-Door Sedan top the list, as the vehicle type was involved in 3,519 crashes from 2017 to 2021, which amounts to 30.12% of all fatal crashes. By definition, a sedan is any closed-roof car with greater than or equal to 33 cubic feet of rear interior volume. Some examples of makes and models that fall under this category are the Toyota Prius, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, the Tesla Model 3 and the Chevrolet Impala.

Second on the list are Light Pickup, with 2,049 crashes, corresponding to 17.54% of all fatal crashes in state. Light Pickups are trucks and vehicles that have a gross vehicle weight of up to 8,500 pounds and payload capacities of up to 4,000 pounds. Among the makes and models most popular within this category are the Ford Ranger, the GMC Canyon and the Nissan Frontier.

Compact Utility are third, as cars within this body type were involved in 1,453 fatal crashes between 2017 and 2021, 12.44%. Generally, a compact vehicle is by definition small or midsize. At the same time, a ‘utility’ is any vehicle designed to perform a specific task more efficiently than a passenger vehicle. Examples of cars which fit this description are the Mazda CX-5, the Hyundai Tucson, and the Nissan Rouge.

Further down on the list, Two-Wheel Motorcycle come in fourth place with a fatal crash count of 751, 6.43% of all fatal crashes, while Truck-Tractor close the top five with 695 fatal crashes under their belt, which corresponds to 5.95%.

Top 5 vehicles body types more likely to get into a serious crash in Georgia Rank Vehicle Number of Vehicles Percentage of Crashes 1 4-Door Sedan 3,519 30.12% 2 Light Pickup 2,049 17.54% 3 Compact Utility 1,453 12.44% 4 Two-Wheel Motorcycle 751 6.43% 5 Truck-Tractor 695 5.95%

A spokesperson from Bader Scott commented on the findings: “Even though it’s impossible to rule out other factors such as road conditions and driver behavior, it’s crucial to recognize that certain vehicle body types might be more vulnerable to serious crashes due to factors like size and design. Therefore, it’s important for drivers to be aware of this when on the road, and aim to drive in a way that helps to minimize risk”.