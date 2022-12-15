//Most popular designer brands in GA

Share with friends

ATLANTA – A new study by Common Cents Mom reveals the most popular designer brands in Georgia according to Google US data.

A new study has revealed that Louis Vuitton is Georgia’s most popular designer brand in 2022, according to Google search data.

The study, conducted by the experts at Common Cents Mom, analysed Google US data for the most popular designer brands in the world and ranked them according to the average monthly searches on Google in each US state.

According to the results, the top five designer brands in the state of Georgia are:

Louis Vuitton

Gucci

Michael Kors

Ralph Lauren

Chanel

Louis Vuitton

French luxury brand Louis Vuitton is named the most popular brand in the state of Georgia. Recognized for its iconic brown and gold monogram pattern, Louis Vuitton is one of the most recognizable brands in the world.



Gucci

According to the results, the Italian fashion house Gucci is the second most Googled designer brand by the people of Georgia. Ryan Gosling recently became the face of the brand’s new luggage campaign, featuring 70’s style travel gear.



Michael Kors

American high-end brand Michael Kors is the third most loved designer in Georgia. Famous for its modern-looking leather bags, Michael Kors recently launched two bags to celebrate ten years since the “Good Food is Love” charity was founded by Michael Kors.



Ralph Lauren

American fashion designer brand Ralph Lauren ranks fourth on the list. The brand hit the headlines recently for changing its logo for the first time in collaboration with the video game Fortnite.



Chanel

Known for its classic perfumes and tweed suits, Chanel ranked as the fifth most popular designer brand in Georgia. Founded in 1910, the French fashion house Chanel has been at the forefront of the high fashion world for the last 100 years.



A spokesperson for Common Cents Mom commented on the findings: “Designer brands have never been more accessible to the general population and this means that now more than ever before people can purchase designer items.



“Some of the brands on the list have been established for more than 100 years, showing incredible longevity while still remaining relevant to the modern consumer.



“By adapting their price points and making more ready-to-wear collections, designer brands can appeal to a wide market of people, whilst still staying true to their luxurious heritage.



“The research reveals that the public is searching for a mix of high-end and mid-range apparel, showing that people don’t lean too much towards one type of designer brand and that both styles have their place.”



The study was conducted by Common Cents Mom, a modern wellness platform that aims to improve financial literacy through manageable step-by-step guides.