//Atlanta ranks top 10 best city for singles

ATLANTA – Atlanta has made the top 10 list of 2022 Best & Worst Cities for Singles in a new report by WalletHub.

With nearly 50% of all U.S. adults being single and the average date costing over $90, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles.

Some singles are closer to a happily ever after than they think, but it depends on where they live. To determine where singles have the highest chance of finding love, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 36 key indicators of dating-friendliness. The data set ranges from the share of the population that is single to the number of online dating opportunities to the average price for a two-person meal.

Best Cities for Singles Worst Cities for Singles 1. Seattle, WA 173. Montgomery, AL 2. Madison, WI 174. Columbia, MD 3. Denver, CO 175. Dover, DE 4. San Francisco, CA 176. Winston-Salem, NC 5. Portland, OR 177. Shreveport, LA 6. Minneapolis, MN 178. Fort Smith, AR 7. Austin, TX 179. Hialeah, FL 8. Honolulu, HI 180. Brownsville, TX 9. San Diego, CA 181. Glendale, CA 10. Atlanta, GA 182. Warwick, RI

Best vs. Worst

Burlington, Vermont, has the highest share of single people, 74.83 percent, which is two times higher than in Fremont, California, the city with the lowest at 37.68 percent.



Glendale, Arizona, has the lowest average restaurant-meal cost, $30.00, which is 3.3 times lower than in New York, Irvine, California, Pearl City, Hawaii, and Santa Rosa, California, the cities with the highest at $100.00.



Indianapolis has the lowest average price for a bottle of wine, $3.68, which is four times lower than in Detroit the city with the highest at $14.74.



Port St. Lucie, Florida, has the lowest average price for a movie ticket, $6.43, which is 2.7 times lower than in Los Angeles and Long Beach, California, the cities with the highest at $17.40.

To view the full report and your city’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-cities-for-singles/9015