//Atlanta ranks in top 5 Best Baseball Cities

Share with friends

ATLANTA – WalletHub’s new report ranks Atlanta in the top 5 of Best Baseball Cities compared to 330 U.S. cities.

Release:

With the 2022 World Series in full gear and tickets to see the games live costing hundreds to thousands of dollars, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on Best Baseball Cities.

To determine the best places to be a fan of America’s third most followed sport, WalletHub compared over 330 U.S. cities with at least one college or professional baseball team across 31 key metrics. They range from performance level of team(s) to average ticket price to stadium accessibility.

Top 20 Baseball Cities 1. New York, NY 11. Cleveland, OH 2. St. Louis, MO 12. Pittsburgh, PA 3. Los Angeles, CA 13. Arlington, TX 4. Atlanta, GA 14. St. Petersburg, FL 5. Boston, MA 15. Milwaukee, WI 6. Chicago, IL 16. San Diego, CA 7. Cincinnati, OH 17. Houston, TX 8. San Francisco, CA 18. Philadelphia, PA 9. Minneapolis, MN 19. Baltimore, MD 10. Oakland, CA 20. Kansas City, MO

Best vs. Worst

MLB: The Los Angeles Dodgers have the best performance level, 67.51 percent, which is 1.9 times better than that of the Baltimore Orioles, the team with the worst at 35.70 percent.



MiLB: The Bowling Green Hot Rods have the best performance level, 73.93 percent, which is 1.6 times better than that of the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, the team with the worst at 47.46 percent.



NCAA: UC Santa Barbara has the best performance level, 80.96 percent, which is 7.1 times better than that of Saint Peter’s, the team with the worst at 11.35 percent.



Phoenix has the lowest average season ticket price (for MLB games), $22.12, which is 2.8 times less expensive than in Boston, the city with the highest at $61.71.

To view the full report and your city’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/best-baseball-cities/12864