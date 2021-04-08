//Long gone…

Share with friends











The woman who once held the Guinness World Record for the longest fingernails holds the record no longer. And not because someone else beat her out.

Ayanna Williams from Houston spent 30 years growing her fingernails to a total length of 24 feet, seven inches. And up until a few days ago, she held the record for the longest nails in the world, but no more. Ayanna decided to trim them down to a much more manageable size. Due to the extraordinary length, it necessitated a trip to the dermatologists office instead of a nail salon. A session with an electric rotary tool later and, as she says, she can use the toilet without having to be so “careful.”