//Police called after woman repeatedly goes through drive thru

In Other NewsMarch 10, 2021

Last October, police in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania were called to a McDonald’s location where a 29-year-old woman named Skyler Perrin had gone through the drive thru. The problem was that she had gone through the drive thru several times in a row because she kept forgetting that she had already been there!

When police arrived, Skyler failed a sobriety test and had methadone in her system. To make matters worse, her children were in the car at the time.

Charges were just filed against her, including a felony count of endangering the welfare of children, three counts of DUI and more.

Source: CBS 10 Altoona

