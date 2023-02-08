//DQ Restaurant opens in Lake Park

Share with friends

LAKE PARK – DQ Grill & Chill Restaurant has opened a new location on Lakes Blvd. in Lake Park, Georgia.

Release:

Lake Park just got a whole lot tastier with a new DQ® restaurant in town.

American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ), the legacy brand beloved for its mouthwatering meals and tasty treats, recently announced its new DQ Grill & Chill® restaurant opening in Lake Park on February 6. Conveniently situated at 900 Lakes Blvd, the restaurant is owned by husband-and-wife operator team, Aash Mehta and Varun Thaker.

As an experienced Dairy Queen operator, Aash began her journey as a crew member and fan of the brand over 13 years ago. After learning the ins and outs of running a successful business, Aash was able to work upward and eventually open a location in the downtown Valdosta region, with hopes to open a third location in the coming year.

“I love the line of work that I’m in, and this is something I’ve always wanted to do,” said Aash. “As an entrepreneur, I feel like I am the bridge between the older and younger generations. I have a lot of traditional values, while also living in a fast-paced technological world. I love playing an active role in my community, and I’m thrilled to be bringing these fan-favorite menu items to Lake Park while also creating new jobs and a better life for my employees. None of the work I do would be possible without my amazing husband and family”

Striking the perfect balance between yesterday and today, the DQ Grill & Chill concept modernizes guests’ dining experience by offering made-to-order lunch and dinner options including Signtaure Stackburgers®, Chicken Strip Baskets and world-famous, soft-serve favorites such as cones, sundaes and the iconic Blizzard® Treat.

To learn more about the Dairy Queen brand, visit www.DairyQueen.com.

About International Dairy Queen, Inc.

International Dairy Queen Inc., (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation and Dairy Queen Canada Inc. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than 7,000 locations in the United States, Canada and more than 20 other countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire) which is led by Warren Buffett, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire. For more information visit www.DairyQueen.com.