//Horticultural container manufacturer invests in new facility

TOOMBS CO. – One of the largest horticultural container manufacturers in North America will invest in a new Georgia facility creating 80 new jobs.

Release:

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that sustainability-focused East Jordan Plastics, one of the largest horticultural container manufacturers in North America, will invest more than $44 million in a new facility in Lyons. The project is expected to create 80 new jobs in Toombs County.

“We’ve been laser-focused on producing good jobs in rural Georgia, and East Jordan Plastics will be met with eager, hardworking Georgians in Toombs County to serve their rapidly growing customer base,” said Governor Brian Kemp.

Headquartered in Michigan, the family-owned company produces a full line of thermoformed and injection molded horticultural containers that make it easy to fill, plant, ship, and display products around the greenhouse, nursery, and garden center. Most of East Jordan’s containers are made from a high percentage of recycled plastic and are recyclable through the use of a “closed loop” recycling process. East Jordan recycles over 20 million pounds of horticultural containers a year.

“East Jordan Plastics is thrilled to be joining the Lyons community, and we look forward to making this project a huge success for all stakeholders,” said East Jordan Plastics President Scott Diller. “We are grateful to the State of Georgia and Toombs County for their business-friendly and forward-looking leadership providing the opportunity to grow EJP in this strategically significant and beautiful part of the country. We look forward to adding talented, hardworking Toombs County residents to the East Jordan Plastics team in the future.”

During its first year, the facility will be used for logistics and distribution, and the company plans to develop the facility to include recycling and manufacturing operations over the next five years.

“We are delighted East Jordan Plastics has decided to put down roots and grow with us here in Toombs County,” said Toombs County Development Authority Chair Dr. Garrett Wilcox. “This project is a great fit for our community. We look forward to a successful partnership.”

East Jordan will open their 255,500-square-foot facility along US Highway 1 in Lyons. Initially, the company hire for positions in warehouse distribution and eventually add employees for plastic recycling and manufacturing. Interested applicants can learn more and apply at www.eastjordanplastics.com/careers.

Senior Project Manager Taylor Kielty represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with the Toombs County Development Authority and Georgia Power.

“Innovative companies like East Jordan Plastics keep waste out of landfills across the country. This exciting project will have a dual impact – keeping plastics out of our waste streams while making a difference in the lives of locally employed Georgians,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Helping companies invest and grow impactful jobs in rural communities is vital for the long-term health and well-being of the state. Many thanks to East Jordan Plastics for choosing Georgia, and congratulations to Toombs County on making this project a reality.”

About East Jordan Plastics

Beginning in 1947 East Jordan Box and Crate manufactured wooden greenhouse flats and then transitioned to plastic containers to later become East Jordan Plastics, Inc. one of largest horticultural thermoformers in North America. East Jordan Plastics produces a full line of thermoformed and injection molded horticultural containers that make it easy to fill, plant, ship, and display product around the greenhouse, nursery, and garden center. The company is headquartered in East Jordan, Michigan. Learn more about East Jordan Plastics at www.eastjordanplastics.com.