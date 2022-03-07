Share with friends

VSU presents Fearless Women of Business: Creating the Workplace Culture to help new and established businesses to develop a strategy to keep a successful workforce.

The University of Georgia Small Business Development Center at Valdosta State University presents Fearless Women of Business: Creating the Workplace Culture from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15.

Sponsored by Guardian Bank, Fearless Women of Business: Creating the Workplace Culture helps new and established business owners/operators learn to develop an emphasis on employee wellness, meaning, and purpose and devise a strategy to successfully keep a talented and skilled workforce.

Registration for Fearless Women of Business: Creating the Workplace Culture is $49 at https://usgasbdc.training/vsu/0283-001.

Creating the Workplace Culture is the first of a four-part Fearless Women of Business series offered by the University of Georgia Small Business Development Center at VSU. The others are Retail Marketing: It’s More Than Social Media on May 24, Aligning Your Business Mission and Give Back to the Community on Aug. 23, and Finding Your Financial Balance on Nov. 1.

A 25 percent discount is available for anyone who signs up for the entire Fearless Women of Business series.

Headquartered in Athens, the Small Business Development Center is a partnership between the University of Georgia, Valdosta State University, the University of West Georgia, Georgia State University, Georgia Southern University, Clayton State University, and Kennesaw State University. It is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the United States Small Business Administration, boasts 17 offices across the state, and strives to enhance the economic well-being of Georgians by providing a wide range of educational services for small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs, including no-cost, confidential consulting services.

The UGA Small Business Development Center at VSU depends on resource partners like Guardian Bank to provide small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs with the tools and resources needed to develop business strategy and improve performance.

The UGA Small Business Development Center at VSU serves the citizens of Atkinson, Berrien, Brooks, Clinch, Coffee, Cook, Echols, Lanier, Lowndes, and Thomas counties and is considered an essential resource for small businesses in South Georgia.

Please contact Cindy Corgan, program coordinator with the University of Georgia Small Business Development Center at VSU, at cmcorgan@valdosta.edu or (229) 245-3738 to reserve a seat or learn more. Class size is limited.

Fearless Women of Business: Creating the Workplace Culture will meet in VSU’s University Center.

https://www.valdosta.edu/colleges/business/small-business-development-center/

https://www.georgiasbdc.org/ https://ugasbdc.training/vsu/0283-001