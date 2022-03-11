//PepsiCo expands manufacturing facility, creating 136 jobs

Share with friends

PepsiCo Beverages North America will invest $260 million to expand its manufacturing facility in Georgia, creating 136 jobs.

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), a division of PepsiCo, will invest $260 million in the expansion of its manufacturing facility in the City of Tucker. The expansion will create at least 136 full-time jobs, increasing the company’s total workforce in DeKalb County to over 600 full-time jobs.

“We are excited that another division of PepsiCo has chosen Georgia to grow their operations,” said Governor Kemp. “We applaud the leadership and economic development team with the City of Tucker and send our great thanks to them and to our partners in DeKalb County and at the Technical College System of Georgia for their continued efforts to create jobs and opportunities for hardworking Georgians.”

This announcement adds to the July 2020, $200 million investment by PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay division in the City of Perry that resulted in 240 new jobs. In the span of two years, PepsiCo, through its operating subsidiaries, has committed $460 million of capital in the State of Georgia.

“This expansion will greatly increase PBNA’s production serving nearby Atlanta and the wider Georgia region to continue the growth of our business and customers in the area,” said Karen Jordan, Chief Supply Chain Officer, PBNA. “We are proud to increase our footprint locally as a supplier, producer, and employer, bringing with us our gender equity and sustainability mission to create positive change.”

PBNA will expand its facility at 1644 Rock Mountain Boulevard by more than 260,000 square feet. The expanded advanced manufacturing plant will increase production five-fold by 2025, making it one of the largest manufacturing facilities in the company portfolio.

“The competitive landscape for economic development projects extends far and wide in Georgia,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. “We are delighted that PBNA has decided to deepen the roots they have planted here in DeKalb County. We are proud to be a part of this exciting public/private partnership that will spur job creation and economic growth.”

“This is great news for Tucker and for DeKalb County. The magnitude of the investment PBNA is making and the quality of jobs they are creating will have a significant and ongoing impact here in Tucker for years to come,” said Tucker Mayor Frank Auman. “We work hard to attract new business to Tucker, but it’s even more important to retain our existing businesses. When a leader like PBNA doubles down here with an investment of this scale, it speaks highly of Tucker’s efforts, and we’re proud to support them in every way we can.”

Senior Regional Project Manager Kristen Miller on the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team worked in partnership with Decide DeKalb Development Authority, DeKalb County, the City of Tucker, Metro Atlanta Chamber, Georgia Quick Start, and Georgia Power to bring this competitive project to Georgia.

“Georgia’s dedication to providing the tools and resources for specialized workforce training continues to give the state a competitive advantage in attracting companies to create jobs and opportunities here,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “It’s a pleasure to witness PepsiCo’s growth in Georgia over the last two years, and I look forward to continuing the state’s successful partnership with their team.”