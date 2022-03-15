//Mediacom customers gets a boost in download speed

Share with friends

Mediacom Communications Xtream internet customers will receive a download speed boost.

Release:

Mediacom Communications announced it is giving a substantial download speed boost to many of the company’s most popular Xtream internet tiers. Effective immediately, the following upgrades will be made available to over 900,000 customers nationally at no additional charge:

· Download speeds for Access Internet 60 will rise to 100 Mbps, a 67% increase.

· Download speeds for Internet 100 will jump to 200 Mbps, a 100% increase.

· Download speeds for Internet 300 will move to 400 Mbps, a 33% increase.

In addition, Mediacom will be doubling the download speeds for the Connect2Compete Plus (C2C+) tier from 50 Mbps to 100 Mbps. C2C+ offers qualifying customers a complete high-speed broadband experience for just $30 per month. The service is designed to work in conjunction with the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) which provides a corresponding $30 monthly benefit ($75 in Tribal Areas) to help eligible households pay for broadband access. The ACP benefit is available to households with income at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or if a member of the household participates in SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC, Lifeline or certain other federal programs.

“Similar to our 2021 launch of Xtream WiFi 360pro which is now being used in more than 50,000 homes and businesses served by Mediacom, these speed enhancements are being implemented to facilitate the seamless connection of more internet-enabled devices and enrich the consumer experience,” said John Pascarelli, Mediacom’s Executive Vice President of Operations.

Customers may have to reboot their modem for the speed changes to take effect. In addition, older modems may need to be upgraded to take full advantage of the increased speeds. Older modems leased from Mediacom are eligible to be exchanged at no additional charge. For customers who own their modems, information about equipment compatibility can be found online.

About Mediacom Communications

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom provides high-speed data, video and phone services to 1.5 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business, and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at www.mediacomcable.com.