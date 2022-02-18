//Furniture manufacturer expanding Georgia operations

Share with friends











SoPoly, a post-consumer recycled furniture manufacturer will expand its operations in Dodge County, Georgia creating approximately 200 jobs.

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Georgia-based, post-consumer recycled furniture manufacturer SoPoly will create approximately 200 jobs in expanding operations in Dodge County as they celebrate their first anniversary. SoPoly has already begun hiring for new positions and plans to invest $5 million in their Eastman operations due to demand for their outdoor furniture products.

“SoPoly’s rapid expansion is a testament to the people of Georgia, and an impressive reminder of all the opportunities for growth available in rural Georgia,” said Governor Kemp. “We have been laser focused on supporting high-quality rural jobs, and I congratulate SoPoly and the community of Eastman in developing a project that will have a positive long-term effect for the hardworking Georgians in Dodge County.”

In addition to durable outdoor Adirondack chairs and chaise lounges, SoPoly also manufactures outdoor dining sets and side tables. Its two-toned St. Simons collection is named for one of the beautiful beaches in Georgia’s Golden Isles. All of the company’s low-maintenance, 100 percent recycled plastic products are weather and fade-resistant and carry a 20-year warranty for residential use or a 5-year commercial warranty. SoPoly’s furniture is available through direct purchase online as well as quality outdoor furniture retailers across the southeastern United States, Canada, and the Caribbean.

“The SoPoly team is proud to offer high quality outdoor furniture that centers around our mission to bring family and friends together,” said Robert Pruitt, SoPoly President and CEO. “To think that our first chair was sold in April 2021 to now having a network of over 300 dealers in 16 states and three countries has been amazing. We intend to continue providing American products and jobs right here in Georgia and look forward to our future together.”

After opening in January 2021, SoPoly currently employs 30 at their 70,000-square-foot facility located at 105 Industrial Boulevard in Eastman. The company will be hiring for positions in their extrusion, routing, and assembly departments. Individuals interested in learning more or joining the company should visit www.sopoly.com/pages/sopoly-careers.

“All of us in Dodge County are excited about the new manufacturing plant and the soon to be more than 200 employees who are making these high-quality Adirondack chairs,” said Charles Williams, Executive Director of the Dodge County Eastman Development Authority. “We salute our native son Robert Pruitt on the latest of his business ventures in the area. SoPoly is not only manufacturing leading-edge recycled materials products at this facility, but turning an empty building into a highly productive facility. The best part is, the people who are finding new employment opportunities at SoPoly are reliable, hardworking, highly skilled local people with a solid work ethic and a love for the area and for doing things right the first time. We are enjoying hosting tours and seeing recycling at its best in the new SoPoly manufacturing center here in Eastman!”

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) was represented by Regional Project Manager Andrea Taylor on the project in partnership with the Dodge County Eastman Development Authority.

“It is always exciting to see a company continue to grow and reinvest in their community, but it’s especially gratifying when it’s a homegrown, rural Georgia company whose manufacturing products are designed to bring friends and family together,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “We applaud SoPoly’s commitment to sustainability and look forward to working with them as they advance their goals. The Eastman-Dodge County Development Authority has been an excellent partner in this positive homegrown project, and we congratulate them on this exciting news.”

About SoPoly

Located in south central Georgia, SoPoly manufactures outdoor furniture made of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) that is sourced from post-consumer recycled materials. The mission of this Georgia-based outdoor furniture manufacturer is to provide customers with high quality products, short lead times, and excellent customer service. www.sopoly.com