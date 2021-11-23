//Discount Tire opens first store in Johns Creek

Share with friends











Release:

Discount Tire, the world’s largest independent retailer of tires and wheels, opened its second location in Johns Creek, Georgia to meet demand for tires and wheels in Fulton County. The new tire store is located at 5845 State Bridge Rd next to Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Discount Tire is closed on Sunday.

The phone number for the new Discount Tire store in Johns Creek is 770-576-3138. Its webpage can be found at https://discountti.re/johnscreekga.

Founded in 1960, Discount Tire has grown from a one-man tire shop in Ann Arbor, Michigan into the nation’s leading tire retailer. Since 2013, Discount Tire has seen exponential growth, opening stores in 11 additional states and surpassing 1,000 stores in 2018.

Including the new Johns Creek location, Discount Tire operates 41 stores in Georgia, with plans for further expansion over the next couple of years.

Discount Tire employees guarantee the lowest prices and deliver personalized service to make tire buying easy and hassle free. As a service to drivers, Discount Tire offers customers free tire-pressure checks at its new Johns Creek location and reminds Georgia drivers of tire safety tips including the importance of properly inflated tires.

Discount Tire sells a wide selection of leading tire brands including Michelin, Goodyear, Bridgestone, BFGoodrich, Pirelli, Falken, Continental and Cooper, along with over 50 Discount Tire Tire-exclusive brands and lines, like Pathfinder and Wrangler Ultraterrain AT, that offer top value at an affordable price. Discount Tire also offers a variety of custom-wheel brands including MB, Vision, American Outlaw, TSW, Liquid Metal and Black Rhino. Customers can maximize their purchase by taking advantage of Discount Tire’s current rebates and promotions.

Customers that buy and book online with Discount Tire save an average of 30% on wait times. To learn more about Discount Tire or to book an appointment, visit DiscountTire.com.

ABOUT DISCOUNT TIRE

Discount Tire, based in Scottsdale, is the world’s largest independent retailer of tires and wheels. Founded in 1960 by Bruce Halle, they serve customers at more than 1,100 stores in 37 states. The company does business under the trade name Discount Tire in most of the U.S., America’s Tire in parts of California, and Discount Tire Direct in markets outside the reach of retail stores. Their latest tool to help get you taken care of, Treadwell, is a proprietary online tire-buying guide that uses decades of data and individual driving habits to recommend the right tires. Discount Tire is a primary sponsor of the No. 2 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series. For more information, visit www.discounttire.com.