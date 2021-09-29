//Visa to open new hub in Midtown Atlanta

Share with friends











Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Visa, a world leader in digital payments, will open a new hub in Midtown Atlanta. This major expansion is expected to create approximately 1,000 jobs in the region over the next several years.

“It’s always great to see a world-renowned company like Visa capitalize on the exceptional pool of diverse talent in Georgia and choose to invest in our state,” said Governor Kemp. “Georgia is a growing hub for the FinTech industry thanks in part to our strategic investment in workforce development initiatives, and I look forward to seeing the countless opportunities this significant expansion creates for hardworking Georgians.”

Visa’s mission is to connect the world through the most reliable, innovative, and secure payment network, which enables individuals, businesses, and economies to thrive. While Visa has been employing Georgians for years, its new office will significantly expand its presence. This increased presence and additional investment in the market will serve to support Visa’s clients, partners, and local communities across the Atlanta metropolitan area.

“Atlanta brings together a wealth of expertise and talent with entrepreneurial spirit and a deep sense of community culture,” said Michelle Gethers-Clark, Chief Diversity Officer and Head of Corporate Responsibility at Visa. “We are thrilled to enhance our long-term presence in Atlanta; an expansion that comes with a commitment to invest in Atlanta’s diverse talent pool by fostering the next generation of leaders through rewarding career development and growth opportunities.”

Visa’s new 123,000-square-foot office, located at 1200 Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta, is expected to open in 2022. The office will represent a wide range of Visa teams and functions, with a particular concentration of technology and client services teams. The company is actively hiring for careers in client services, product management, software development, risk and security, finance and more. Individuals interested in opportunities with Visa are encouraged to visit: https://vi.sa/AtlantaCareers.

“As the starting point for Atlanta’s Transaction Alley, Fulton County is a national leader in FinTech talent,” said Chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners Robb Pitts. “We are thrilled such a strong company like Visa has decided to invest in our vibrant and tech-centric community.”

“Metro Atlanta is the global hub of the FinTech and payment processing industries as a result of years of strategic ecosystem support and the collaboration of many partners,” said Metro Atlanta Chamber President and CEO Katie Kirkpatrick. “Visa will no doubt benefit from initiatives like Fintech Atlanta, the Fintech Academy, and FinTech South as well as the diverse and industry-specific expertise of our metro Atlanta workforce. Congratulations to Visa and all of the organizations that supported this decision.”

Director of Corporate Solutions and Cybersecurity Kristi Brigman represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce division on this competitive project in partnership with Fulton County, the Metro Atlanta Chamber, and Georgia Power.

“For decades, leadership in Georgia has placed a priority on supporting the university system and educating Georgians for the jobs of the future. Visa’s investment in Georgia is a testament to the strong pipeline of diverse talent we continue to produce in the state,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “In back to back years, Atlanta has been named the No. 1 tech hub in the U.S., and it is very exciting to see a company like Visa join our roster of world-renowned payment and FinTech leaders that have chosen to invest and build the industry here. Many thanks to Visa for choosing to invest in Georgia.”

