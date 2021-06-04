//Soliant expands health care and education network in GA

Share with friends











Release:

Gov. Kemp Announces Soliant Expanding Headquarters in Gwinnett County, Creating 200 Jobs

Atlanta, GA – Recently Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Soliant, a leading provider of specialized health care and education staffing services to hospitals and schools around the U.S., will further expand their Gwinnett County operations, creating 200 new jobs in Peachtree Corners, Georgia.

“Soliant’s expansion in Georgia is a testament to our unmatched workforce, conservative leadership, and world-class business environment,” said Governor Kemp. “I want to thank Soliant for the opportunities they continue to create for hardworking Georgians.”

Headquartered in Peachtree Corners, Soliant will employ more than 600 people in Georgia once this expansion is complete. Soliant’s education and health care professional staffing teams fill nursing, allied health, special education, telehealth, pharmacy, life science and other health care positions across the United States.

“Our company sits at the nexus of three elemental industries: health care, education, and life sciences. These economic cornerstones continue to expand, evolve, and demand skilled talent,” said Soliant CEO David Alexander. “We at Soliant will continue partnering with the good people of Gwinnett County and metro Atlanta to help meet the diverse needs of patients and students across the country. As a Georgia native, I’m very proud to be growing Soliant’s operations here in the heart of my home state.”

Soliant recently expanded their Peachtree Corners headquarters at 5550 Peachtree Parkway by 25,000 square feet, bringing the total to 83,000 square feet. The majority of new job opportunities now open to applicants will be focused on education and health care recruiting. Individuals interested in career opportunities with Soliant are encouraged to click here for additional information.

“Soliant expanding their headquarters to Gwinnett is a great example of our diverse economy and our labor draw,” said Gwinnett Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson. “It is a privilege to collaborate with our partners and recruit top companies to Gwinnett County.”

Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Project Manager Emily Poole represented the Global Commerce division on this project in partnership with the Metro Atlanta Chamber, Partnership Gwinnett, and Georgia Power.

“From research and development and cold chain storage to health care software development and staffing, Georgia is at the center of the global health industry,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Many thanks to our partners at Partnership Gwinnett and the Metro Atlanta Chamber for continuing to help us support the needs of the state’s existing industries and to Soliant for their job-stimulating investment.”