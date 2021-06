Share with friends











Release:

BUSH WEALTH MANAGEMENT ANNOUNCES 2021 SCHOLARSHIP WINNER

(Valdosta, GA – 6/15/2021) – Bush Wealth Management is proud to announce Nathan Faircloth, a graduate of Lowndes High School, as the recipient of their 2021 scholarship. Nathan’s essay on financial planning and many high school accomplishments rose to the top out of all the applicants. He will be attending Georgia Tech in the fall where he plans to pursue a degree in Architecture. Congratulations, Nathan!