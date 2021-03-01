//$1 Million expansion creates 70 new jobs at Sailfish Boats

Share with friends











Release:

Sailfish Boats Manufacturing Headquarters to Expand in Grady County, Create 70 Jobs

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp recently announced that Sailfish Boats will invest more than $1 million and increase their workforce by more than 30% as they expand their manufacturing headquarters in Grady County. This investment at Sailfish Boats and in Grady County will create 70 jobs in southwest Georgia and results from a sharp increase in customer demand for fishing and recreational boats.

“Boating and water sports are big business in Georgia, creating opportunities in two of our critical industries – manufacturing and tourism,” said Governor Kemp. “It’s a pleasure to see a Georgia-based manufacturer like Sailfish Boats continue to grow and create solid jobs for the hardworking Georgians of Grady County and throughout southwest Georgia.”

Established in 1986, Sailfish Boats produces dual and center console boats built for offshore and inshore fishing. The company is headquartered in Cairo, Georgia, and currently employs more than 130 Georgians. Once this expansion is complete, the company will employ close to 200 people in southwest Georgia.

“For 35 years, we have called Cairo, Georgia, and Grady County home. Our growth now and throughout our history has been as a result of the hundreds of skilled, hardworking, and dedicated employees that call this area home,” said Sailfish Boats President and CEO Rob Parmentier. “Our current and forecasted growth is the result of upcoming new product introductions and development, a 35% increase of our distribution network, and sheer market demand for offshore/inshore fishing boats.”

The company will be hiring for careers in engineering as well as production areas of lamination and assembly. Individuals interested in opportunities with Sailfish Boats are encouraged to visit sailfishboats.com/sailfish-careers/ for additional information.

“Sailfish Boats is an amazing company in Grady County. Their new CEO, Rob Parmentier, and his team have the experience and vision to take the company to the next level,” said Executive Director of the Grady County Joint Development Authority Julian Brown. “It is great to know that some of the best boats in the world are made right here in Cairo, Georgia.”

Senior Project Manager Tina Herring represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce division on this project in partnership with the Grady County Joint Development Authority and the Technical College System of Georgia.

“Over the last year, Georgians have reintroduced themselves to the diverse selection of outdoor activities available here as they explored our beautiful state. It is always gratifying when our existing industries continue to succeed and expand, but even more so when that growth is based on industry trends that will help us continue to revitalize our economy,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “I extend my thanks to Governor Kemp for his unwavering support of our advanced manufacturing industries and to our partners in Grady County for continuing to foster a strong relationship with the Sailfish Boats team.”

About Sailfish Boats

Sailfish Boats is a fishing focused, family-friendly boat builder located in Cairo, Georgia. For 35 years, Sailfish Boats has been dedicated to building quality inshore and offshore fishing boats. Sailfish Boats designs, engineers, and manufacturers center console and dual console inshore and offshore fishing boats from 22-to-36-feet for dedicated anglers and for those who just want a great day out on the water. For more information on Sailfish Boats, visit www.sailfishboats.com.