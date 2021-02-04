//KB Autosys puts $38 Million in its new Lone Oak facility

Share with friends











Release:

KB Autosys to Open Company’s First U.S. Automotive Manufacturing Facility in Meriwether County, Create 180 Jobs

FEBRUARY 03, 2021

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that KB Autosys, a brake pad supplier, will invest $38 million in opening their first U.S. advanced manufacturing facility in Georgia. The company will create 180 jobs in Meriwether County to meet product demand from several automotive customers in the region, including GM, Hyundai, and Kia Motors.

“This announcement is further proof of the success automotive companies find here in Georgia, especially as product demand has grown. KB Autosys’ decision to open their first U.S. manufacturing facility in the Peach State is a testament to the strength of the relationship our state has developed with our Korean partners,” said Governor Kemp. “I thank KB Autosys for their investment, and most importantly, for creating jobs and opportunities for hardworking Georgians in Meriwether County.”

Headquartered in Chungcheongnam-do, Korea, KB Autosys has grown into a global supplier of brake pads and linings. By opening a brand-new 108,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing facility in Lone Oak, Georgia, KB Autosys will be able to better serve their customers throughout the region, including several located within miles of the plant.

“We are very excited to be locating our first U.S. manufacturing operation in Meriwether County. In our search for a U.S. location, we visited several communities across the Southeast and met many good people. We learned a lot about each community and especially appreciated the southern hospitality that welcomed us,” said Mr. Richard A. Kaatz, vice president of KB Autosys America. “In the end, we believe Meriwether County is the best fit for KB Autosys, and we would like to thank the county officials and the State of Georgia for their extraordinary support. We hope to be a good and upstanding member of the business community in Meriwether County.”

KB Autosys’ new facility will be located at 6656 Lone Oak Road. The company will be hiring for administrative positions, as well as quality and logistics specialists and machine operators. Individuals interested in career opportunities with KB Autosys are encouraged to visit www.kbautosys.com for additional information.

“We are excited and proud to have the jobs and investment in our county,” said Rosla Plant, chairman of the Meriwether County Industrial Development Authority. “We stand ready to assist the company as they construct their building and begin the hiring process. KB picked a perfect location with I-85 so conveniently close to their facility.”

Director of Korean Investment Yoonie Kim represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce division on this competitive project in partnership with the Meriwether Industrial Development Authority, Georgia Quick Start, and Georgia Power.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome KB Autosys to our growing roster of advanced manufacturing and international companies in Georgia, and I thank our partners in Meriwether County for their support on this project,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Home to the No. 1 workforce training program in the nation and more than 200 automotive-related facilities, I’m confident KB Autosys will find continued success in Georgia.”

In 2020, the State of Georgia’s strong international relationships helped facilitate more than $1.3 billion in investment and more than 2,700 jobs from South Korean companies. Georgia remains a national leader in advanced manufacturing and continues to attract business from all over the world.

About KB Autosys

Established in 1985, KB Autosys has strived to set the standard in quality and performance of brake pad manufacturers for the automotive industry. With leading technology and employee engagement, the company has emerged as Korea’s brake pad specialist. With years of accumulated knowledge in brake pad development and manufacturing, the company has become a leader in knowledge-based management and plant operation. KB Autosys is focused on customer satisfaction and safety. The company is dedicated to grow globally and compete with the most advanced companies in the world.