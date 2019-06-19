//VHS Hosting Kids Elite Basketball Camp

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – The Kids Elite Basketball Camp hosted by the VHS Girls Basketball team will include fundamentals of ball handling, fundamentals of passing, fundamentals of shooting, basketball IQ development, snack and t-shirt plus live game action! Camp is June 24 through 27 at the new VHS.

Download registration form here and bring it on June 24 to the new VHS gymnasium with $50 cash or check payable to VHS Girls Basketball. (http://bit.ly/2RnAkOa)

REGISTRATION FORM BELOW

Kids Elite Basketball Camp 2019 Registration Form

Player Name: ________________________ Grade: _ Circle One Skill Level: Beginner Intermediate Advanced

Emergency Contacts Name and Numbers for Camper