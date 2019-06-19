//VHS Hosting Kids Elite Basketball Camp

VALDOSTA – The Kids Elite Basketball Camp hosted by the VHS Girls Basketball team will include fundamentals of ball handling, fundamentals of passing, fundamentals of shooting, basketball IQ development, snack and t-shirt plus live game action! Camp is June 24 through 27 at the new VHS.
Download registration form here and bring it on June 24 to the new VHS gymnasium with $50 cash or check payable to VHS Girls Basketball. (http://bit.ly/2RnAkOa)
REGISTRATION FORM BELOW
Kids Elite Basketball Camp 2019 Registration Form
Player Name: ________________________ Grade: _ Circle One Skill Level: Beginner Intermediate Advanced
Emergency Contacts Name and Numbers for Camper
- _____________________ #___________ 2. _____________________ #___________ Registration Fee $50.00 _ Cash or Checks: Valdosta High Girls Basketball Male/Female
T- Shirt size: Parent/Guardian Release:
I, ________________________________ (Parent/Guardian) (Print Parent/Guardian name)
of _____________________ (Child) (Child)
Understand that each camper is responsible for any medical bills incurred while at this camp. I also hereby give my parental/guardian consent to the camp staff to evaluate and treat my child in any situation requiring medical attention. I hereby waive any right that I and said minor child(ren) may have to sue Coach Wilcox, Valdosta High School, Valdosta City Schools, any of their employees or volunteer workers, as a result of any and all injuries, damages or losses sustained by this minor child while participating in this program. I further agree to hold VHS or VCS or any of their employees harmless, and to bear the cost of their legal defense in any suit or legal or equitable action brought against any of them as a result of any and all injuries, damages or losses suffered by the above mentioned minor while participating in all activities while participating in this camp.
_________________________ Parent/Guardian Signature __ Date