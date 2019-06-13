//GAGP Announces New Competitions

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions summer Michelob Ultra Senior Blitz series starts June 19 at Stonebridge CC in Albany , GA.

The event is open to male senior amateur golfers 50 years old and older.

July 11 The Lakes at Laura Walker in Waycross Ga will be the host course

August 8 The series travels to Colquitt GA and hosted by Crooked Oak GC

September 12 players will tackle Sunset CC Moultrie, Ga

October 10 players will travel to Quincy CC Quincy Fl.

October 24 Spring Hill CC Tifton GA will host the GAGP Points Championship

November 14 GAGP Tournament of Champions course TBD

GAGP SENIOR PLAYERS CLUB SCHEDULE

July 22 Lake Sinclair Senior Invitational Milledgeville, Ga at The Club At Lake Sinclair

August 9 The Traditional Greensboro, Ga. Harbor Club CC

September 26 Fall Classic Arrowhead Pointe GC Elberton, Ga.

For additional information and entry forms contact Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions (John Ungar) 614-441-3965 or e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com