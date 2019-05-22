//Lowndes High Is Hosting a Summer Baseball Camp Extravaganza

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – Summer just got a lot more fun as the Lowndes High baseball team will be hosting a Summer Baseball Camp Extravaganza.

The camp will be June 11-13 from 9 A.M – 3 P.M. This camp will have a water slide, baseball fundamentals and a bounce house.

This is the camp that every kid wants to go to.

Players will learn the fundamentals of the game from throwing, catching, and hitting while learning to have fun in the process. There will be instruction followed by challenges and games. Several prizes will be given out during the day. Players will eat lunch provided by the Lowndes Dugout Club and then enjoy a cool down session of water slides, bounce houses, and other games. The camp will conclude with prizes and awards.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity. To sign up you can call 229-300-3736 or email head coach Danny Redshaw at dannyredshaw@lowndes.k12.ga.us.

To sign up, fill out the form below: