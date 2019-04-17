//Coffey Wins GAGP Masters

Share with friends













TIFTON, Ga. – Coffey! Coffey! Coffey!

It wasn’t Augusta National and it wasn’t the Masters and it wasn’t Tiger Woods.

It was Spring Hill CC and it was Georgia Amateur Golf Association’s Masters Michelob Ultra Blitz and it was Golf Club of Valdosta’s Jack Coffey taking 1st place winning in a three way play – off with David Beals (Golf Club of Thomasville) and Jim Ellis (Golf Club of Cairo). Finishing regulation play all three golfers were tied at +6.

In matching scorecards all three players had bogies on hole #3 the #1 HDCP hole a 479 yard par 5 and double bogies on hole 13 the #2 HDCP hole. On hole 8 and #3 HDCP hole 374 yards par 4 Coffey posted a par to take 1st place. Beals posted a bogy for second while Ellis had a double bogey to finish 3rd. With the win Coffey gain the first leg of The GAGP Grand Slam. The GAGP Michelob Blitz Championship will May 9 at Kinderlou Forest GC. Seven birdies were posted with Mike Barrett (Golf Club of Thomasville) with 2, Coffey, Beals, Ellis, Matt Granger (Golf Club of Savannah) Ted Lynch (Golf Club of Cairo) having 1. Lynch also won the Michelob Ultra closest to the pin on hole #5 141 yards with a shot 9-1/2 inches from the hole. Rounding out the top 10 prize winners were Mike Barrett 4th 5th Billy Walden Golf Club of Cairo 6th Ted Lynch 7th Jeff Freedman Golf Club of Thomasville, 8th Mike Harpe Golf Club of Valdosta, 9th Matt Granger 10th John Thrasher Golf Club of Valdosta, 11th John Ungar Golf Club of Valdosta.

Kinderlou Forest will host the May 9 GAGP Michelob Ultra Blitz Championship.

Golf Fest continues this week with a skins game on Wednesday, Match Play on Friday and a GAGP Players Club Blitz on Saturday All events are hosted by Circle Stone CC in Adel Ga. Golfers interested in playing should contact and register with the GAGP at 614-441-3965 (John Ungar) e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com.

GAGP Players Club has been organized and will play on the fourth, Thursday, Friday and Saturday of the month. Formats will include 2-man bestball, 2-man blitz, and individual match play. Golfers interested in playing should contact and register with the GAGP at 614-441-3965 (John Ungar) e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com.

Fourteen tickets remain for The GAGP Reynolds Plantation golf raffle for a Foursome Stay and Play Package. Golfers will have a choice of Great Waters, The Oconee, The National, The Landings and the Plantation. Tickets can be purchased by contacting Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions at 614-441-3965 (John Ungar) or e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com for $100.00 for a foursome.