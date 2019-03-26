//TCC-Lowndes Baseball Have Big Rematch Today

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Thomas Country Central will travel to Lowndes High today to take on the Vikings in a big non-region match up.

The 15-1 Yellow Jackets come into this game with all the confidence in the world that they can take down the region 1-7A powerhouse. TCC is currently on a 4-game winning streak and their only loss came from the hands of Harris County.

According to MaxPreps, TCC is currently ranked 142 in the country and 14th in the state of Georgia.

On the other hand, Lowndes comes into the game leading region 1-7A and winning four out of their last six games. The Vikings are the heads-on favorite to win the region this year and make it deep into the playoffs.

TCC defeated Lowndes earlier this season, 6-5, at TCC. Now it’s on Lowndes’ turf. Who’s going to come out on top in this game?

Today’s game will start at 5:30 P.M.