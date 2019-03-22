//Local Baseball Games Have Big Impact on Region Title

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Valdosta and Lowndes High School double-header region games will have a big impact on the region plays out as the season progresses.

Valdosta High baseball is having a tremendous season with a record of 12-3 and 1-1 in the region. They had a rocky game against the Houston County Bears last Friday but they want to turn it around in today’s games.

The ‘Cats will host the Northside High Eagles in double-header games starting at 4:30 P.M. on 106.9 FM or 1450 AM.

As for the team ‘cross town, the Lowndes High Vikings have accumulated a 10-6 record and a perfect 4-0 record in Region 1-7A. They hope to stay perfect as they will travel to Kingsland to take on the Camden County Wildcats in a double-header match up.

The Region 1 games will start at 4: 30 P.M. and will broadcast on 105.9 FM.