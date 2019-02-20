//Valdosta Baseball Wins In Dramatic Fashion

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Valdosta High baseball came back in extra innings to defeat cross-town rival, the Lowndes Vikings, 7-6.

This game was one that these teams will never forget. Lowndes’ bats couldn’t be slowed down early in the game.

The Vikings scored almost every inning it seemed like.

Lowndes pulled out to a 6-4 lead late in the game until Valdosta had 2 RBI’s to tie it up.

It was the top of the 8th inning and the Vikings couldn’t get anything going.

Bottom of the 8th and the ‘Cats are up to bat with the game tied at 6-6. They get a guy on first base and it was all history, as they would say, after that.

Valdosta gets a hit that would bring home the ‘Cat at first. The place went insane with the game being at Valdosta.

The ‘Cats never quit and won the 2019 baseball edition of the Winnersville Classic. Valdosta has beaten Colquitt County, Tift County and now Lowndes High to start off the 2019 campaign.

Valdosta’s next game will be this Friday, February 22nd, against Autauga Academy at 5:30 P.M. at Valdosta.