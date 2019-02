Share with friends













VALDOSTA – A record nine wrestlers have earned State Placement honors at the GHSA Traditional State Championships in Macon and will finish with their final matches Saturday, February 16.

Wrestling for 1st at 3 pm (opening ceremonies at 2:30):

106 Darrell Rochester

195 Noah Pettigrew

HWT Demetrius Allen

Wrestling for 3rd at 11:30 am:

120 Jordan Hampton

126 Tyler Lamon

170 Dominique Dale

182 Antione Scott

Wrestling for 5th at 10 am:

138 AuShaud Evans

160 Sam McFarland