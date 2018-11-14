//The Valdosta Wildcats To Travel To Glynn Academy

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Wildcats will travel to Glynn Academy this Friday after defeating Lovejoy High School last Friday in the first round of the state playoffs.

Press Release From Valdosta High Athletic Office:

“The Valdosta Wildcats will play the Glynn Academy Red Terrors in the second round of the GHSA State Football Playoffs on Friday, November 16, at the Glynn County Stadium with a 7:30 pm kickoff.

No tickets will be sold in advance in Valdosta, all tickets must be purchased at the gate. General admission seats are $10, VHS students with a valid VHS student ID will be $8 and VHS faculty will be admitted for free with a valid VCS ID.

Valdosta fans that are not able to make it to the game can live stream through the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) website . There is a $9.95 fee that will give users a monthly pass to watch any game played for 30 days.

The radio broadcast will also be available on 95.7 The Mix

For more information contact Coach Reginald Mitchell, VCS athletics director at (229) 671-6049.”

If Valdosta wins this Friday, they’ll either play at home against Allatoona High School or they’ll travel to Dacula High School for the third round of the State Playoffs.