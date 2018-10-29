//VSU Women’s Soccer On Their Way To GSC Championships

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – 5-Seed Valdosta State Women’s soccer team is headed to Alabama to play 4-seed West Alabama in the Gulf South Conference Championships.

The Blazers finished 11-6 after a 5-0 loss to Lee this past Saturday. The women’s soccer program started in 2011 and they are already 2-4-2 in the GSC Championships with a title in 2014.

Upperclassmen, Ashley Lewis, Riley Tennant and Mallory McDaniel hope to add another GSC Title for VSU.

VSU will play tomorrow, October 30th at 8 P.M. against West Alabama.

