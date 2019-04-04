//Have You Seen This Woman?

Share with friends













NEWTON CO, Ga. – Authorities in Georgia need the public’s help finding a missing woman.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Stacey Faye Nease, 54, who say she disappeared “under suspicious circumstances” from her boyfriend’s Newton County home Aug. 10, 2018.

Noted was the fact that Nease did not take her purse, wallet, identification or medication.

Nease in 5’9″, 140 pounds, with brown hair and eyes with a dolphin tattoo on her left calf, a rose on her ankle, and “Shilo” on her neck.

Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Almond at 678-625-1453, Newton County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (678)625-1585 or Crime Stoppers at (404)577-Tips.

PHOTO: Newton County Sheriff’s Office