CAIRO, Ga. – In January, Anna McBride, 18, was following too closely to another vehicle on Highway 319 when she wrecked, WALB reported.

In the process, she killed 18-year-old, Levi Knop, a Thomasville High School student.

A pickup truck was lodged against a tree and the teen had to be extricated.

McBride turned herself in last Wednesday and is being charged with 1st degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving and following too close.