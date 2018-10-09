//Party In the Pines Music Festival Canceled

Share with friends













WHITE SPRINGS, FL- With little more than a week left for excited fans to wait, the organizers of the “Party In the Pines” music festival has announced the cancellation of this year’s event.

Set to take place at Bienville Plantation, October 19-20th, fans were officially notified via a post on the event’s social media pages after rumors started circulating online.

According to festival organizers, the huge outdoor music event was canceled due to “circumstances beyond our control.” No further details are available.

Additionally, event organizers are working on a plan to refund sponsors and ticket holders, with details coming soon.

“We realize this impacts many people in many different ways,” reads the Facebook post. “We apologize to our supporters and team members who have worked hard to bring this event to our community.”

The event was set to feature the Zac Brown Band, Little Big Town, Luke Combs, Kip Moore and many more.