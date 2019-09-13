//Mayor Gayle Visits DES

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – Second grade students at Dewar Elementary School have been learning about their government, the need for rules and laws, and the elected officials of the executive branch.

Mayor John Gayle graciously volunteered his time and talent on Monday, September 9, to come speak with students about the election process and what his daily roles and responsibilities are at city hall. He made a profound impact on these students, and having him come enhanced students’ educational experience. This opportunity allowed students to build important connections between what they are learning in class and in the real world.