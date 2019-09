Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – On Tuesday, September 10, AT&T will be conducting utility work at 1528 N. Oak Street and 1107 N. Oak Street.

Work will begin at 9 a.m. and be completed by 11 a.m., according to a information obtained from the City of Valdosta.

N. Oak Street at Baytree Road will have to be closed. Traffic control devic es will be put in place to detour traffic.