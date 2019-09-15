//59th Annual Antique Show And Sale

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – The Valdosta Garden Club is hosting the 59th Annual Antique Show at Mathis Auditorium.

This antique show host vendors from across the country and some local vendors as well.

Items at the show range from decorative rugs, watches and watch repairs, antique toys to even holiday decorations and more.













The 59th Antiques Show also offers lunch and food items available for purchase.

Sunday will be the last day for the event this year. The times are from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

More information can be found on VisitValdosta.org.