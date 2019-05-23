//VHS Graduation Friday, Livestream Available

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School will host graduation for the Class on f 2019 on Friday, May 24 at 7:30 pm in Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

Guests are asked to enter the home side of the stadium, and gates will open 6:30 pm.

No tickets will be distributed to graduating seniors. The parking lot between the District Office and the stadium (Williams Street/Slater Street entrances) will be used for handicap drop off.

For students with out of town/country family or for others who cannot attend, Valdosta City Schools will offer a live stream free of charge. Click here (http://bit.ly/VHSClassof2019).

In the event of inclement weather, graduation will be postponed to Saturday, May 25 at 8:00 am in Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.