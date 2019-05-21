//Sheriff Paulk Investigating Weekend Killing

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office was called early Monday by Griffin Concrete. One of their regular employees, Billy Belle, 52, had not shown up to work.

Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk revealed a body was found inside a home located at 2349 Harter Avenue.

Fellow employees went to the missing man’s home and found Belle who had been shot.

Belle who lived alone in the Harter Avenue home, was last seen about noon Saturday, according to comments from Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk.

The body is being sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for an autopsy, Paulk said.

Anyone with information about Belle’s death can call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, (229) 671-2950.