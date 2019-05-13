//Semi on Fire I75 Southbound

Share with friends











LOWNDES CO – Valdosta Today reader Richard Peterson from Lake Park has reported that a larger semi tanker is aflame in the southbound route of I-75 around Georgia mile marker 4.

Video of the semi tanker on fire located on Interstate 75 Southbound, mile marker 4

“The fire is out now,” Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk told VT at 3:27 p.m. “The cab was completely destroyed. The driver was not injured. Firefighters did a real good job getting the fire out. It was loaded with diesel fuel so we had to slow traffic northbound in case of an explosion. Everything on southbound except 2 -3 lanes are open now, the slow lane will be reopened once they get the tractor trailer removed.”

Please be advised to avoid travel in this area possible for Lowndes County.

More details will be made available as they are known.

“Lots of traffic is being diverted down Peterson Road getting around the backup,” Peterson told VT. “I’m sitting on my porch now about a mile away and a steady stream of traffic is coming by.”